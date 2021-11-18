3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Superior Industries International

The Trade: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) 10% owner Thomas Lynch acquired a total of 21100 shares at an average price of $7.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $158,250.00.

(NYSE:SUP) 10% owner Thomas Lynch acquired a total of 21100 shares at an average price of $7.50. To acquire these shares, it cost $158,250.00. What’s Happening: The company, earlier during the month, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company, earlier during the month, posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. What Superior Industries International Does: Superior Industries International Inc is a manufacturer of aluminum wheels for passenger automobiles and light-duty vehicles.

Rivian Automotive

The Trade: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert Scaringe acquired a total of 128175 shares at an average price of $78.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $9,997,650.00.

(NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Robert Scaringe acquired a total of 128175 shares at an average price of $78.00. To acquire these shares, it cost $9,997,650.00. What’s Happening: Rivian Automotive, last week, priced its IPO at $78 per share.

Rivian Automotive, last week, priced its IPO at $78 per share. What Rivian Automotive Does: Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories.

Thryv Holdings