QQQ
+ 1.09
396.54
+ 0.27%
BTC/USD
-2271.65
58073.22
-3.76%
DIA
-1.91
361.76
-0.53%
SPY
-0.73
468.87
-0.16%
TLT
+ 0.12
146.14
+ 0.08%
GLD
-0.82
175.32
-0.47%

Eva Dos Likes These Stocks For The Holidays

byCraig Jones
November 18, 2021 9:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Eva Dos Likes These Stocks For The Holidays

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Eva Dos of ERShares said with expectations of a strong holiday season amid limited availability of goods, companies with buy now, pay later options will benefit consumers who don’t have credit cards or sufficient cash.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) are the stocks that Dos likes. Affirm has an exclusive relationship with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is expected to benefit the company. Amazon.com also informed customers that "starting 19 January 2022, we will no longer accept Visa Inc (NYSE:V) credit cards issued in the U.K."

The company’s plans to launch a debit card with interest-free installment payments is also expected to help the company grow its market share in the offline market segment.

With one of the biggest shopping season approaching, the National Retail Federation said it projects 2 million more shoppers than last year during this Thanksgiving weekend.

Price Action: Affirm shares gained 0.3% to close at $151.72, while Square’s stock dropped 2.8% to settle at $231.85 on Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; Rivian, Palantir And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Remains Top WallStreetBets Interest; Rivian, Palantir And These Are Other Top Trends

Tesla Inc. read more
Jim Cramer Recommends Buying PayPal And This WallStreetBets-Favorite Stock

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying PayPal And This WallStreetBets-Favorite Stock

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he believes that shares of two fintech companies — PayPal Holdings Inc. read more
Palantir, Tilray, Affirm See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Tops The Charts Today

Palantir, Tilray, Affirm See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Tops The Charts Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE: SDC) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as on Wednesday night, while Palantir Technologies Inc. read more
Affirm Flies Higher On Target News: What's Next For The Stock?

Affirm Flies Higher On Target News: What's Next For The Stock?

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) added a "buy now pay later" option via the company and Sezzle. read more