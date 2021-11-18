Eva Dos Likes These Stocks For The Holidays

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Eva Dos of ERShares said with expectations of a strong holiday season amid limited availability of goods, companies with buy now, pay later options will benefit consumers who don’t have credit cards or sufficient cash.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) are the stocks that Dos likes. Affirm has an exclusive relationship with Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is expected to benefit the company. Amazon.com also informed customers that "starting 19 January 2022, we will no longer accept Visa Inc (NYSE:V) credit cards issued in the U.K."

The company’s plans to launch a debit card with interest-free installment payments is also expected to help the company grow its market share in the offline market segment.

With one of the biggest shopping season approaching, the National Retail Federation said it projects 2 million more shoppers than last year during this Thanksgiving weekend.

Price Action: Affirm shares gained 0.3% to close at $151.72, while Square’s stock dropped 2.8% to settle at $231.85 on Wednesday.