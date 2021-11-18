QQQ
+ 3.81
393.82
+ 0.96%
BTC/USD
-2487.87
57857.00
-4.12%
DIA
-0.46
360.31
-0.13%
SPY
+ 1.40
466.74
+ 0.3%
TLT
+ 0.41
145.85
+ 0.28%
GLD
-0.53
175.03
-0.3%

Jim Cramer Prefers Union Pacific Over CSX

byCraig Jones
November 18, 2021 11:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Jim Cramer Prefers Union Pacific Over CSX

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said although CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is good, he prefers Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) over it as Union Pacific is a "better company to own at this stage in the cycle."

As the core business of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) isn’t that good, Cramer recommends not buying the stock anymore. He also added it’s too late to sell the stock.

The Mad Money host said Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) just did a “big convert” and people like the same. However, he recommends not buying the stock more.

“I think you own it. That’s it, though,” he added.

Cramer recommends not owning Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) as it’s “just not worth it.”

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bill And Melinda Gates' Divorce News A Bull Case For GameStop? What You Need To Know

Bill And Melinda Gates' Divorce News A Bull Case For GameStop? What You Need To Know

A post by a member of the Reddit investor forum r/GME in March that speculated billionaires were increasing their short positions in GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) ahead of their impending divorces is now seen as a bull case for the videogame retailer’s value. read more
Here Are Five Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On, Heading Into April

Here Are Five Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On, Heading Into April

Despite inflation fears as the economy reopens after a wider COVID-19 vaccination rollout, there are stocks that analysts are highly bullish on. read more
The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Nautilus, Uber, Lamar Advertising And More

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Nautilus, Uber, Lamar Advertising And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. Here are this week's pitches. read more

Benzinga's Microcap Movers for Wednesday November 7, 2012