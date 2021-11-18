Jim Cramer Prefers Union Pacific Over CSX

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said although CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is good, he prefers Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) over it as Union Pacific is a "better company to own at this stage in the cycle."

As the core business of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) isn’t that good, Cramer recommends not buying the stock anymore. He also added it’s too late to sell the stock.

The Mad Money host said Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) just did a “big convert” and people like the same. However, he recommends not buying the stock more.

“I think you own it. That’s it, though,” he added.

Cramer recommends not owning Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) as it’s “just not worth it.”