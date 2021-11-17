Why Todd Gordon Names Tesla As A 'Winner'

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of Inside Edge Capital Management said Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) addresses a different market than Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Lucid’s market capitalization is just around 10% that of Tesla. The Elon Musk-led company has delivered over 600,000 vehicles this year versus merely 500 cars delivered by Lucid, he added.

Gordon said owning Tesla shares gives investors exposure to other industries, including, energy storage, autonomous vehicles, insurance and SpaceX. Tesla is the "winner, crazy valuations right now," he commented. The company's shares have been under pressure due to Musk's recent stock sell-off.

Price Action: Tesla's shares gained 4.1% to close at $1,054.73 on Tuesday, while Rivian Automotive Inc’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock jumped 15.2% to $172.01 and Lucid Group spiked 23.7% to settle at $55.52.