byCraig Jones
November 17, 2021 7:24 am
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Over Cassava Sciences And Biogen

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is "not the one." He likes Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) over Cassava Sciences and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Cramer said Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is a "not-so-great" insurance technology firm. He recommends selling the stock.

The "Mad Money" host said he likes salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) over Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA): "We can go with the established ones," he added.

Cramer recommends buying Doximity, Inc’s (NYSE:DOCS) stock.

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is "not expensive at all," Cramer said. He was also intrigued by insider buying in the stock.

Price Action: Shares of Cassava Sciences gained 2% to close at $61.69, while Eli Lilly and Biogen lost 0.3% and 3.8%, respectively on Tuesday.

Root’s stock slipped 0.6%, while salesforce gained 0.5% and Zeta Global dropped 1.5% in the previous session.

Shares of Doximity and ViacomCBS fell 4.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

