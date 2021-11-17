CNBC's Final Trades: Macy's, Salesforce, Oil & Gas ETF And Uber

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian named Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) as his pick, saying that he had bought the 32 December calls.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management choose SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSE:XOP).

“You can sell the February 116 calls, get 5% income, you’ve a total return if it gets called away of around 14% for three months,” she said.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors named salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM), saying that this was “the most robust CRM platform in the industry” and is poised to benefit “as capital flows into attracting and retaining customers.”

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management cited mobility as a service provider Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).