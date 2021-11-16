QQQ
Why Josh Brown Just Bought More Uber Stock

byAdam Eckert
November 16, 2021 2:02 pm
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has lagged the overall market so far this year, trading down nearly 10% year-to-date. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown sees the stock's underperformance as an opportunity.

"I think Uber has a lot of potential and a very clear path for the stock working," Brown said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

During the company's most recent earnings announcement, Uber reported its first-ever operating profit as a public company, Brown said.

Uber reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 21 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 33 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $4.84 billion, which beat the estimate of $4.42 billion.

Uber also said that October was the best month in the company's 12-year history.

See Also: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Brown anticipates the current quarter will turn out to be Uber's first "actual profitable quarter." He he added to his stock position on Tuesday.

"I think this is a misunderstood stock," Brown said. "It's a glaring loser amongst my holdings, but I'm not ready to give up and I think that there is way more coming to this story in 2022."

UBER Price Action: Uber has traded as high as $64.05 and as low as $38.08 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.99% at $46.22 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Uber.

