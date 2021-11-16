4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Uber Technologies
- The Trade: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired a total of 200000 shares at an average price of $44.92. To acquire these shares, it cost $8,984,540.00.
- What’s Happening: McDonald's entered into new, long-term global strategic partnerships with DoorDash and Uber Eats.
- What Uber Does: Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers.
Krispy Kreme
- The Trade: Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Director Olivier Goudet acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $13.86. To acquire these shares, it cost $693,235.00.
- What’s Happening: Krispy Kreme recently reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results and reaffirmed FY21 guidance.
- What Krispy Kreme Does: Krispy Kreme is a sweet treat brand. It is an omnichannel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business.
Alphabet
- The Trade: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Larry Page bought a total of 13889 shares . The insider also sold a total of 7856 shares at an average price of $2,937.63.
- What’s Happening: Alphabet recently launched an artificial intelligence company Isomorphic Labs, to discover new drugs.
- What Alphabet Does: Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads.
HollyFrontier
- The Trade: HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) Director Franklin Myers bought a total of 20000 shares at an average price of $34.56. The insider spent $691,200.00 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently reported upbeat quarterly results.
- What HollyFrontier Does: HollyFrontier is an independent petroleum refiner that owns and operates four refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, and Southwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 405,000 barrels per day.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.