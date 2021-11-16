QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Fiserv, ResMed, Monster Beverage And This Semiconductor Company

byCraig Jones
November 16, 2021 9:48 am
CNBC's Final Trades: Fiserv, ResMed, Monster Beverage And This Semiconductor Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) belongs to its growth portfolio.

The stock is trading at 16 times earnings and has the potential for 15% earnings growth ahead, Harrington said. The stock is “wildly oversold,” she added.

Another trader in the show named Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), saying that its upcoming analyst day should be a catalyst.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) as a top pick, noting the positives as being a San Diego-based medical equipment company with a focus on sleep disorder.

Pete Najarian named Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST). “I see some call buying in there and I think this stock’s going higher,” he commented.

