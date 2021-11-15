Why This Investor Thinks Qualcomm Shares Are Headed 'Well Above $200'

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is up nearly 30% over the past month, but the stock isn't done trending higher, according to Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal.

"It's got further room to run … I think it will go well above $200 a share," Lebenthal said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Lebenthal thinks Qualcomm deserves a price-to-earnings multiple around 20 based on its growth rate and earnings.

With next year's estimates exceeding $10 per share, "it's just a matter of time before it gets above $200. It might even do it this year," he said.

The bear case for Qualcomm is that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) could end up making its own chips, but Lebenthal doesn't see such as a possibility. He described the intellectual property of Qualcomm as an "impregnable moat."

"This should be a 20 times multiple stock no question about it," Lebenthal emphasized.

QCOM Price Action: Qualcomm is making new 52-week highs during Monday's trading session.

The stock was up 1.72% at $167.80 at time of publication.

