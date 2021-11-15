QQQ
-0.32
395.02
-0.08%
BTC/USD
-1554.86
63964.24
-2.37%
DIA
+ 0.01
361.27
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.10
467.17
+ 0.02%
TLT
-1.70
149.03
-1.15%
GLD
+ 0.10
174.35
+ 0.06%

Why This Investor Thinks Qualcomm Shares Are Headed 'Well Above $200'

byAdam Eckert
November 15, 2021 1:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Investor Thinks Qualcomm Shares Are Headed 'Well Above $200'

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) is up nearly 30% over the past month, but the stock isn't done trending higher, according to Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal.

"It's got further room to run … I think it will go well above $200 a share," Lebenthal said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Lebenthal thinks Qualcomm deserves a price-to-earnings multiple around 20 based on its growth rate and earnings.

With next year's estimates exceeding $10 per share, "it's just a matter of time before it gets above $200. It might even do it this year," he said.

The bear case for Qualcomm is that Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) could end up making its own chips, but Lebenthal doesn't see such as a possibility. He described the intellectual property of Qualcomm as an "impregnable moat."

See Also: Where Qualcomm Stands With Analysts

"This should be a 20 times multiple stock no question about it," Lebenthal emphasized.

QCOM Price Action: Qualcomm is making new 52-week highs during Monday's trading session.

The stock was up 1.72% at $167.80 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Qualcomm.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Tech Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Pete Najarian Just Swapped Amazon Call Options For Apple

Why Pete Najarian Just Swapped Amazon Call Options For Apple

The overall market is trading lower Tuesday, but Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is moving higher as investors anticipate the Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) IPO. read more
Is Apple The Most Overpriced Tech Stock Right Now? Dan Niles Weighs In

Is Apple The Most Overpriced Tech Stock Right Now? Dan Niles Weighs In

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is up about 14% year-to-date, but the stock may be overvalued, according to Satori Fund founder and portfolio manager Dan Niles. read more
Pete Najarian: Unusual Options Activity In This Mega Cap Tech Stock

Pete Najarian: Unusual Options Activity In This Mega Cap Tech Stock

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” Pete Najarian said there was some “unusual activity” in the options market for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), which is trading at $148. read more
Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'

Jim Cramer Says Apple, Amazon Problems Are 'Temporary'

CNBC’s "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer reacted to quarterly earnings from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: read more