Why This Wall Street Firm Is Bullish On Equities

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Meghan Shue of Wilmington Trust said her firm is “pretty constructive” on the nine-to-12-month outlook.

Near-term concerns like inflation and supply chain disruptions could “create real opportunities,” Shue said.

“We see this supply chain disruption as delaying, not destroying, the demand from consumers and businesses alike. And we think that will be a tailwind, particularly as companies restock shelves and rebuild very, very low levels of inventories,” she said.

U.S. small caps will be the biggest winners, in Shue's view. She also expressed optimism around the prospects of emerging markets.

The S&P 500 has added more than 25% year to date, and the Russell 2000 index is up more than 22% over the same period.