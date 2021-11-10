5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
LiveOne
The Trade: LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 35000 shares at an average price of $2.37. The insider spent $83,106.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: LiveOne reported a media partnership with Empire Media Group for an eight-figure, multi-year deal.
What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.
Live Current Media
The Trade: Live Current Media Inc. (OTC:LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 102831 shares shares at an average price of $0.29. The insider spent $30,171.25 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company’s stock has gained over 180% since the start of the year.
What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.
PHX Minerals
The Trade: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 50999 shares at an average price of $3.05. To acquire these shares, it cost $155,406.54.
What’s Happening: PHX Minerals recently said it sold a package of 499 non-operated legacy working interest wellbores located in the Fayetteville Shale of Arkansas for $2,125,000.
What PHX Minerals Does: PHX Minerals, previously Panhandle Oil & Gas, is an oil and natural gas mineral company that has employed a strategy to shift the core of its business away from drilling and toward perpetual mineral and natural gas ownership.
MultiPlan
The Trade: MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) Director Anthony Colaluca Jr acquired a total of 25000 shares shares at an average price of $3.96. The insider spent $99,000.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: MultiPlan recently reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 sales guidance.
What MultiPlan Does: MultiPlan Corp is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness, and inspire positive change.
BioDelivery Sciences International
The Trade: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Broadfin Healthcare Master Fund Ltd acquired a total of 257800 shares shares at an average price of $3.47. The insider spent $894,566.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: The company recently reported mixed quarterly results.
What BioDelivery Sciences International Does: BioDelivery Sciences International Inc is a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic pain.
