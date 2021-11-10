CNBC's Final Trades: Corteva, Vale, Roblox And Paypal

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephanie Link of Hightower said Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) is a “great agricultural company” that is well positioned for 2022, now that they have “put a ton of pricing power in place.”

The company, which was spun off from DowDuPont in 2019, now has a new CEO who has a “great reputation for buying back stock, dividend, shareholder returns, Link stated. The current CFO, Dave Anderson, was an amazing CFO at Honeywell and the duo is likely to improve execution at Corteva, she added.

The company reiterated its guidance even in the face of tough input cost challenges, Link mentioned.

Pete Najarian named Vale SA (NYSE:VALE), saying that the stock had reached close to its lows of the year.

“I like this name though from an infrastructure perspective,” he said, while adding that the stock “fits the mold.” He bought the calls.

One of the traders picked Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) as his final trade, saying “We’re just starting to see the runway ahead of it.”

Kevin O'Leary said he expects PayPal Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock to fall slightly before it turns around. He added that it presents “a huge buying opportunity.”