CNBC's Final Trades: Financials, Fortinet And This High-Growth Gaming Company

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Liz Young of BNY Mellon Investment Management chose Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) as a top pick.

Jon Najarian named Skillz Inc (NYSE:SKLZ), saying that he had bought upside calls for the stock. Skillz reported third-quarter results Wednesday with revenues of $102 million, up a whopping 70% year-over-year. The gaming company also announced an increase in paying monthly active users to 509,000 in the third quarter, up from 463,000 in the previous three-month period.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) as a top pick, while Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners named Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).