QQQ
+ 0.00
398.60
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2547.50
65821.09
+ 4.03%
DIA
+ 0.00
363.30
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
468.56
-0.01%
TLT
-0.07
149.37
-0.05%
GLD
-0.02
169.86
-0.01%

Carter Worth On Whether Disney Can Get Its Magic Back

byCraig Jones
November 8, 2021 7:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Carter Worth On Whether Disney Can Get Its Magic Back

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth said Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) does “really need to get its magic back.”

The company’s shares have lagged the S&P 500 as well as any travel, cruise or resort related stocks, he said.

Worth gave examples of the year-to-date performance of some stocks. For instance, Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) is up 37%, Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE:HLT) has gained 35%, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is up 36%, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has risen 28%, Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has gained 26%, Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) has risen 23%, and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is up 17%. Disney is down 3% in the same period.

Disney has underperformed hospitality, hotel, and cruise as a sector for around 10 months, Worth said. “The thinking is that we’re going to get a bounce,” he commented. The stock could go to $185 on an earnings beat, he added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Suggests How To Play Earnings The Week Of October 18

Jim Cramer Suggests How To Play Earnings The Week Of October 18

On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said the government’s lifting of the ban on foreign travel and approval of booster shots are great for confidence because COVID-19 is the biggest drag on the economy. read more
Mark Tepper Weighs In On General Electric, Under Armour And More

Mark Tepper Weighs In On General Electric, Under Armour And More

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Mark Tepper of Strategic Wealth Partners spoke about Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA), General Electric Company (NYSE: read more

Activision, Nike And More 'Fast Money' Picks For September 25

'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More