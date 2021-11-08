CNBC's Final Trades: Vistra, Airlines, Energy And This Auto Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian cited US Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS) as his top pick because “we are seeing all this activity in the field.” “I believe JETS is going higher,” he added.

Richard Saperstein of HighTower Treasury Partners named Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST). Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management cited Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE). “You need energy to fly jets,” he added.

One of the traders named General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) after the launch of their driverless robot taxis in San Francisco via their Cruise division. “That’s a big, big deal,” he added.