QQQ
+ 0.00
398.60
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2622.87
65896.46
+ 4.15%
DIA
+ 0.00
363.30
+ 0%
SPY
-0.03
468.56
-0.01%
TLT
-0.07
149.37
-0.05%
GLD
-0.02
169.86
-0.01%

CNBC's Final Trades: Vistra, Airlines, Energy And This Auto Major

byCraig Jones
November 8, 2021 7:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CNBC's Final Trades: Vistra, Airlines, Energy And This Auto Major

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jon Najarian cited US Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS) as his top pick because “we are seeing all this activity in the field.” “I believe JETS is going higher,” he added.

Richard Saperstein of HighTower Treasury Partners named Vistra Corp (NYSE:VST). Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management cited Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE). “You need energy to fly jets,” he added.

One of the traders named General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) after the launch of their driverless robot taxis in San Francisco via their Cruise division. “That’s a big, big deal,” he added.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Jim Lebenthal Says 'This Is Your Opportunity To Buy' GM's Stock

Why Jim Lebenthal Says 'This Is Your Opportunity To Buy' GM's Stock

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is trading lower despite posting strong third-quarter financial results as investors continue to weigh the near-term impacts of the chip shortage. read more
Todd Gordon Says This Is What Ford Needs To Do To Lead The EV Space

Todd Gordon Says This Is What Ford Needs To Do To Lead The EV Space

On CNBC's "Trading Nation," Todd Gordon of Inside Edge Capital Management said auto stocks are on the move. read more
Why This Investor Sold General Motors, Bought This EV Stock

Why This Investor Sold General Motors, Bought This EV Stock

Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss recently sold his General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) stock and bought Volkswagen AG (Pink: VWAGY) instead, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Why This Investor Just Swapped GM Stock For Nvidia

Why This Investor Just Swapped GM Stock For Nvidia

Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova bought General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) stock at $59 per share on March 18 in what turned out to be a bad trade. read more