CNBC's Final Trades: Seagen, Dollar Tree And This Pharma Major

byCraig Jones
November 4, 2021 8:33 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said there are “lots of reasons to get excited about” Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The company recently signed a licensing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool to allow companies to manufacture generic versions of its experimental oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

Pete Najarian named Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) as his pick. The company has recently partnered with Instacart to offer deliveries as quickly as one hour from nearly 7,000 of its stores.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he expected Seagen Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) to break out post-earnings. The biotechnology company, which develops cancer treatments, reported its third-quarter revenues at $424.1 million, beating the consensus estimate of $383.3 million. However, the company reported a loss of $1.61 per share for the quarter, missing the Street expectations of a loss of 57 cents per share.

