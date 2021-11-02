Cathie Wood Sells $10.6M In Palantir And $20M In Pinterest And Loads Up $1.7M In This Supplier Of Elon Musk's SpaceX

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Monday sold 397,549 shares — estimated to be worth $10.6 million — in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), booking profit as shares of the data analytics company rose.

Shares of the Peter Thiel-backed company closed 2.63% higher at $26.56 a share on Monday.

Palantir is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on Nov. 9, before the market opens.

Ark Invest deployed the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) to sell shares in Palantir on Monday. Two other ETFs — the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) also hold the Palantir stock.

The three ETFs held 30.69 million shares — worth about $794.32 million, ahead of Monday’s trade.

Here are some of the other key Ark Invest trades on Monday: