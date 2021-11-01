CNBC's Final Trades: Amgen, Marriot And Mastercard

On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Carter Worth of Cornerstone Macro cited Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) ahead of earnings. He recommended going long on Amgen and Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Solstein Capital’s Nadine Terman commented, “I want to sell a put and I want to sell a call.” She added that she wants to keep Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) and “get a little more upside.” The stock closed Friday trading at $335.52, down 4.54% year to date.

Mike Khouw, who appears regularly on CNBC’s “Fast Money” and “Options Action,” also cited Amgen and said, “We like call spreads here to take advantage of the fact that the stock has gotten relatively cheap.”