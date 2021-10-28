QQQ
CNBC's Final Trades: Nike, Lumen Technologies And More

byCraig Jones
October 28, 2021 9:14 am
On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management said Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) has fiber assets that are “hugely valuable and underappreciated.” Management had reached “an inflection point where they are really trying to unlock those,” she added.

Harrington further mentioned that the stock was trading at around 50% of its private market valuation.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors cited Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE), saying that he really liked its product pipeline. The company’s direct-to-consumer business continues to improve, he added.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Volkswagen AG (OTC:VWAGY) had warned that they would feel the semiconductor chip shortage in the second half of the year. There is a very small chance of them announcing to spin off Porsche, which could be “monstrous,” he commented.

Joseph Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners cited Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) as a top pick for renewable diesel and vegetable oil.

