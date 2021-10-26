'Halftime Report' Final Trades From Oct. 25: Illumina, JPMorgan, And More

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report" final trades, Amy Raskin of Chevy Chase Trust said that the acquisition noise around Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) offers an opportunity to enter into a “multi-decade grower.”

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management cited Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT) as a top pick, saying it's a “global diversified full vertical of lithium for the structural tailwind of EVs.”

While Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said he was staying long on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the top pick of Robert Sechan of NewEdge Wealth.