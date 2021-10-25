fbpx

Delano Saporu Sees Opportunity In Visa Ahead Of Earnings

byPriya Nigam
October 25, 2021 9:44 am
On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors said the focus for Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is the consumer, with an eye on numbers like increasing volumes and payment transactions.

Saporu mentioned that a dip in some of the company’s operating metrics resulted in the stock pulling back over the previous quarters. However, he said he expects a rebound in Visa’s top line figures, as around 85% of worldwide transactions are still being done in cash, and the company will be "looking to penetrate that market."

With Visa’s shares up around only 6% year to date, Saporu said he sees an opportunity for investors in the stock.

Around one-third of the S&P firms, including Visa, McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD), 3M Co (NYSE:MMM), Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB), and Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), are set to report quarterly earnings next week.

Price Action: Shares of Visa were trading 1.2% higher at $234 Monday morning. 

