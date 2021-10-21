fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
374.98
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-1029.71
64971.70
-1.56%
DIA
-0.02
356.05
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.01
452.40
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.73
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
166.89
+ 0.01%

Why Jim Cramer Likes Celanese, Prefers ON Semiconductor Over This Stock

byPriya Nigam
October 21, 2021 9:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Likes Celanese, Prefers ON Semiconductor Over This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he considers FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) an "interesting idea" and advised to go for the stock in the same way he went for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX).

Cramer said he likes Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) more than International Paper (NYSE:IP). However, he advised caution after the stock’s bull run of 400%.

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) to Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI).

MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) is a "diamond in the rough" with some great facilities left over from the company’s earlier management team, Cramer commented. However, he would like to see the company do more and get away from China.

Cramer said he does not know much about Regarding VTEX (NYSE:VTEX).

Celanese Corp’s (NYSE:CE) share price has been rising but the stock remains inexpensive and could be a "winner," he mentioned.

Cramer said that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) was merely a "feel-good story." The stock had tumbled 65% and "may not be as viable as I thought," he added.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Small Cap Media Trading Ideas