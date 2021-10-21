Why Jim Cramer Likes Celanese, Prefers ON Semiconductor Over This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he considers FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) an "interesting idea" and advised to go for the stock in the same way he went for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX).

Cramer said he likes Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) more than International Paper (NYSE:IP). However, he advised caution after the stock’s bull run of 400%.

The "Mad Money" host said he prefers ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) to Indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI).

MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) is a "diamond in the rough" with some great facilities left over from the company’s earlier management team, Cramer commented. However, he would like to see the company do more and get away from China.

Cramer said he does not know much about Regarding VTEX (NYSE:VTEX).

Celanese Corp’s (NYSE:CE) share price has been rising but the stock remains inexpensive and could be a "winner," he mentioned.

Cramer said that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) was merely a "feel-good story." The stock had tumbled 65% and "may not be as viable as I thought," he added.