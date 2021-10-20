Jim Cramer Likes CVS And 23andMe, Considers This Stock 'Too Cheap'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) is a good stock and its CEO Karen Lynch was "doing a great job." The stock is owned by his charitable trust.

Cramer said he likes 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) and recommended buying the stock.

He mentioned that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) "can be owned" given the strength in oil prices, although he doesn't like investing in that country.

The "Mad Money" host said Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) is "too cheap" and its CEO is doing a really good job.

Price Action: CVS’s shares rose 0.5% to close at $84.89 on Tuesday, while 23andMe jumped 8% to $9.63. Shares of Petrobras declined by 5.7%, while Weyerhaeuser closed lower by 0.5%.