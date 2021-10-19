Here's What Options Reflect About AMC Entertainment's Possible Rally

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw from Optimize Advisors said AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw a log of activity on Monday.

It was the fourth most active single stock for the day. AMC Entertainment is a very popular stock option that trades with names like Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), although it's less than a thousand the size of the iPhone maker, Khouw said.

There were more than 54,000 buyers of weekly 43 strike calls at $1.71 per piece on average. Khouw said this showed that traders are betting AMC Entertainment’s rally could continue to the end of the week. The stock could trade above $44.70 by Friday, he added.

After trading higher in Monday's session, AMC's stock is trading down 1.6% to $42.35 at publication time.