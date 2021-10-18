fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.94
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-930.50
60597.83
-1.51%
DIA
-0.02
352.87
-0.01%
SPY
-0.11
445.98
-0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
145.03
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
165.32
+ 0.01%

Todd Gordon Recommends How To Play Facebook's Earnings With Options

byCraig Jones
October 18, 2021 8:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Todd Gordon Recommends How To Play Facebook's Earnings With Options

On CNBC’s “Trading Nation,” Inside Edge Capital Management founder Todd Gordon said Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has faced no shortage of negative news coverage and controversy, from privacy issues to trying to influence election campaign outcomes.

Although their manipulative practices are disappointing, in the longer term, “I believe in the company,” Gordon commented. He added that the company will right some of the wrongs either through regulation or natural market forces.

Facebook is well positioned in the social media space, Gordon said. He's very bullish about “where they’re going with AI and the virtual reality space.”

He said the stock had pulled back to $320 and identified this as a support. Gordon noted that Facebook’s earnings are scheduled for Oct. 25 and recommended to buy the 340 call and selling the 350 call with Oct. 29 expiration.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Advises Caution In Facebook Despite Rebound But Sees 'Huge Buy Opportunity' In This Big Tech stock

Jim Cramer Advises Caution In Facebook Despite Rebound But Sees 'Huge Buy Opportunity' In This Big Tech stock

CNBC "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer said on Tuesday he sees a “huge buying opportunity" in the Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock and warned investors to be careful of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: read more
What Stocks Are Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman Watching Right Now?

What Stocks Are Billionaire Investor Leon Cooperman Watching Right Now?

Leon Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, reaffirmed his position as a "fully-invested bear" Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." The cyclical conditions are not ripe for a significant decline and based on current interest rates, most companies are not overvalued, Cooperman said. read more
Michael Saylor On MicroStrategy And The Bitcoin Effect

Michael Saylor On MicroStrategy And The Bitcoin Effect

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) just reported its best second-quarter financial results in six years, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." read more
Why This Analyst Likes Google And Amazon Over Facebook At Current Levels

Why This Analyst Likes Google And Amazon Over Facebook At Current Levels

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected financial results, but warned of slowing growth in the second half of the year.  read more