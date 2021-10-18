fbpx

Cramer Likes American Eagle Outfitters And These 2 Pharma Stocks

byCraig Jones
October 18, 2021 8:03 am
On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) was attractively valued in the teens. But then the stock spiked to the $5s range.

“We rang the register and never looked back,” he commented.

Cramer said that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s (NYSE:BHVN) migraine pill, Nurtec, is extraordinary and is enough to lend upside to the stock.

The host recommended doubling down on American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO). He pointed out that the stock has a 3% yield and that it was JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss’s favorite stock.

“I admit I was early, I was wrong. But now at 3%, with that usual growth that it’s got, let’s say I can’t be sanguine because I’m down on it, but I am excited about the prospects of the future,” Cramer added.

Cramer said he didn't know much about Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD). He believes RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is a good stock. Although it has declined recently, it's the kind of healthcare stock he likes.

“It’s a high-multiple stock, that’s what’s hurting it,” he added.

