fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.86
354.28
+ 0.8%
BTC/USD
+ 1517.49
57514.42
+ 2.71%
DIA
+ 0.19
343.59
+ 0.06%
SPY
+ 1.59
432.03
+ 0.37%
TLT
+ 1.40
142.54
+ 0.97%
GLD
+ 2.91
161.75
+ 1.77%

GameStop Nears The End Of A Large Pennant: What's Next?

byTyler Bundy
October 13, 2021 5:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GameStop Nears The End Of A Large Pennant: What's Next?

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading higher Wednesday.

GameStop is a popular ticker among Reddit traders. The two most common subreddits for GameStop traders include Superstonk and WallStreetBets. The stock was trendline throughout the day on social media sites.

GameStop was up 4.69% at $184.06 at market close Wednesday.

GameStop Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares look to have almost broken out of what technical traders call a pennant pattern. If the stock can push above the pattern resistance it could see a possible further bullish push.
  • The stock has been condensed between narrowing highs and lows, with it nearing the end of the pennant pattern. The pattern is getting close to the point where the stock does not have much more room to go. An above-average volume day could cause the stock to see a breakout.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is seeing bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher the past few days and sits at 52. This shows that the buying pressure now outweighs the selling pressure. The RSI is nearing the overbought range that begins at 70 on the indicator.

 

gmedaily10-13-21.png

What’s Next For GameStop?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to trade within the pattern until it sees a break over resistance. If the stock can break resistance and begin to hold it as support, it could be ready for another leg up.

Bears are looking to see the stock fall below the pattern support. This could cause a further bearish push. Bears also want to see the stock fall below the moving averages for a possible change in sentiment.

Photo: Mike Mozart via Flickr

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Becomes Top WallStreetBets Interest And These Are Other Top Trends Today

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE: SDC), SoFi Te read more
Alibaba, GameStop, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest And This Stock Tops The Chart Today

Alibaba, GameStop, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest And This Stock Tops The Chart Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as on Monday night, while Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: read more
GameStop Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week — AMD, Palantir And These Are Other Top Trends

GameStop Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest Heading Into New Week — AMD, Palantir And These Are Other Top Trends

GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) was the most-discussed stock Sunday night on r/WallStreetBets or WSB, a popular Reddit investor forum known for short squeezes. read more
Tilray, Alibaba, Tesla Continue To See High WallStreetBets Interest; This Stock Tops The Chart Today

Tilray, Alibaba, Tesla Continue To See High WallStreetBets Interest; This Stock Tops The Chart Today

SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE: SDC) continued to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as on Thursday night, while Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), read more