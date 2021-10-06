Why Halliburton's Stock Presents A Value Investing Opportunity At Current Levels

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link sees value in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) at current levels and she compared Halliburton to competitor Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) to make her case.

Schlumberger is up 43% year-to-date, while Halliburton is only up 24% year-to-date and it trades at a two-multiple-point discount to the former, Link said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Halliburton has great technology and services and the company helps its customers reduce costs and increase production, she said.

Sixty pwercent of Halliburton's total revenue is international, Link noted. She thinks the company's international business can double over the next two years.

"I like this story. By the way, we haven't even seen price increases yet. Wait until we get that," Link emphasized.

Halliburton is an oilfield-services company that has evolved into a wellbore engineering company, with leading business lines in cementing, completion equipment and pressure pumping.

HAL Price Action: Halliburton has traded as high as $25 and as low as $10.99 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 1.75% at $23 at time of publication.

Photo: John R Perry from Pixabay.