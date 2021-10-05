fbpx

Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His Disney Stock Position

byAdam Eckert
October 5, 2021 3:25 pm
Jim Cramer added to his Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) stake Tuesday, bringing the total position to 1.04% of his charitable trust.

Cramer told members of CNBC's "Investing Club" he planned to buy 75 shares at approximately $174.57 per share. He first initiated position in Disney on Sept. 21 following a pullback in the stock to the low $170s.

Disney traded lower in mid-September after the company provided worse-than-expected quarterly global net additions guidance for Disney+. Speaking at the virtual Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference later that month, CEO Bob Chapek warned of potential headwinds related to COVID-19.

Related Link: Why Jim Cramer Bought Disney Stock For His Charitable Trust

"We are willing to look past this noise because Disney is a hit machine," Cramer said. "We see no reason why the company will not deliver on its long-term subscriber and profitability goals, making the stock's recent pullback a great opportunity to start or add to a position."

Cramer expects theme park attendance to show strength following a decline in daily COVID-19 infections and the continuing development of COVID-19 treatments. He also expects attendance numbers to get a boost from international visitors.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.5% to $176.09 at time of publication.

Photo: Chris Flynn from Pixabay.

Related Articles

Could These Catalysts Help Disney Stock Outperform In Q4 And Beyond?

Could These Catalysts Help Disney Stock Outperform In Q4 And Beyond?

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is a stock that investors should check out in the fourth quarter and beyond, Sand Hill Global Advisors' Brenda Vingiello said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Why Jim Cramer Just Bought Disney Stock For His Charitable Trust

Why Jim Cramer Just Bought Disney Stock For His Charitable Trust

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) traded lower this week after the company provided worse-than-expected quarterly global net additions guidance for Disney+. read more
Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings

Here's Why Jon Najarian Is Holding GameStop Call Options Through Earnings

Market Rebellion co-founder Jon Najarian is holding call options on GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) through the company's earnings report, he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Wells Fargo's Chris Harvey Says Software Is A 'Crowded Trade,' Look Toward This Sector Instead

Chris Harvey, the head of equity strategy at  Wells Fargo Securities, on Friday told CNBC he believes the software sector is a crowded place and that media and entertainment are set to see a record rally. read more