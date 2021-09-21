Disney CEO Warns Of Production Delays, Stock Falls

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is trading lower Tuesday afternoon after CEO Bob Chapek expressed some continuing COVID-19 Delta variant concerns while speaking at the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference.

According to reports, Chapek said the resurgence of the variant is creating production delays for the fourth quarter.

This is a slightly different tone than on last month's earnings call when Chapek wasn't seeing much impact from delta on Disney as a whole: https://t.co/sY8AfZ5NiY $DIS — Tara Lachapelle (@taralach) September 21, 2021

Chapek went on to discuss declining subscription video on-demand subscriber trends across some of its streaming services including Hotstar, an Indian on-demand service operated by Disney.

Chapek now talking down SVOD sub trends for fiscal Sept Q4 2021 $DIS 1) low single digit millions of subs ex-hotstar

2) hotstar will be negative as they have to renew all their annual subs before the start of IPL

3) star+ in latam off to slow start

4) production delays — Rich Greenfield, LightShed (@RichLightShed) September 21, 2021

Earlier Tuesday, Daiwa Capital analyst Jonathan Kees initiated coverage on Disney with a Buy rating and a price target of $225.

DIS Price Action: Disney has traded as high as $203.02 and as low as $117.23 over a 52-week period.

The stock is down 3.3% at $172.66 at time of publication.