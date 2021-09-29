fbpx

QQQ
-0.21
360.08
-0.06%
BTC/USD
-1607.14
41553.76
-3.72%
DIA
+ 1.20
341.72
+ 0.35%
SPY
+ 1.02
432.71
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 0.41
143.68
+ 0.28%
GLD
-0.79
162.84
-0.49%

Why Nike's Stock Looks Ready For A Jog Higher

byMelanie Schaffer
September 29, 2021 11:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Nike's Stock Looks Ready For A Jog Higher

Nike, Inc (NYSE:NKE) gapped down 4% lower following its first-quarter earnings print Sept. 23. The company beat estimates but expects revenue growth to be flat to down for the second quarter.

For technical traders, Nike’s stock was set to fall regardless of news because the stock had set up a bear flag on the daily chart with the downwards pole created between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20 and the rising channel of the flag formed during the four days that followed.

See Also: Why This Investor Is Buying More Nike, Stitch Fix And Verizon Stock

The Nike Chart: Nike fell about 9% lower between Sept. 24 and Sept. 28, which was equal to the percentage length of the bear flag’s pole (the expected measured move). On Wednesday the stock bounced up about 1.75% higher and cleared Tuesday’s high-of-day.

Nike’s stock has two gaps that are close by and because gaps fill 90% of the time, it's likely the stock will trade into both ranges at some point in the future. Nike has a gap below that has been partly filled between about $134 and $145 and a gap above between the $151 and $158 levels.

Wednesday’s bullish move caused Nike’s relative strength index (RSI) to rise back up above the 30% level. On Tuesday the stock’s RSI fell to about 25%, which put it square into oversold territory. When a stock’s RSI drops below the 30% level, it's a buy signal for technical traders.

Nike is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. Nike is trading above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which indicates overall sentiment is bullish. On Tuesday the stock tested the level as support and bounced.

  • Bulls want to see Nike rise up above a resistance level at $150 and regain the eight-day EMA to negate another possible bear flag pattern. If the stock can regain the levels as support, it has room to fill the gap.
  • Bears want to see big bearish volume come in and drop Nike down below the 200-day SMA and a support level at $145, or for the stock to rise up slowly into an ascending channel to create a bear flag. Below the $145 level Nike has support at $139.

nke_sept._29.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Top Stories Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why This Investor Is Buying More Nike, Stitch Fix And Verizon Stock

Why This Investor Is Buying More Nike, Stitch Fix And Verizon Stock

Chevy Chase Trust's Amy Raskin recently added to her position in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Bitcoin, Disney, Microsoft And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included picks from Gene Munster and the maker of a potentially blockbuster Alzheimer's treatment. read more
BlackBerry Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; SmileDirectClub, Nike, Palantir, Canoo Are Other Top Trends

BlackBerry Emerges As Top WallStreetBets Interest; SmileDirectClub, Nike, Palantir, Canoo Are Other Top Trends

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Thursday night, while SmileDirectClub Inc. read more
Why Nike's Stock Looks Ready For A Blue Sky Run

Why Nike's Stock Looks Ready For A Blue Sky Run

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) gapped up a massive 14% on June 25 after printing its fourth-quarter and 2021 fiscal results. On Aug. read more