Recap: Nike Q1 Earnings

Nike(NYSE:NKE) stock fell by 6.26% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nike beat their estimated earnings by 4.5%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,654,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 15.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nike's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.11 0.51 0.76 0.62 0.47 EPS Actual 1.16 0.93 0.90 0.78 0.95 Price Change % -6.26% 15.53% -3.97% -2.29% 8.76%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

For Q2, the company expects revenue growth to be flat to down low single digits versus the prior year.

