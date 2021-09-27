 Skip to main content

Recap: Nike Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Recap: Nike Q1 Earnings

 

Nike(NYSE:NKE) stock fell by 6.26% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nike beat their estimated earnings by 4.5%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1,654,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 15.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nike's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.11 0.51 0.76 0.62 0.47
EPS Actual 1.16 0.93 0.90 0.78 0.95
Price Change % -6.26% 15.53% -3.97% -2.29% 8.76%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

  • For Q2, the company expects revenue growth to be flat to down low single digits versus the prior year.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

