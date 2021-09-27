Recap: Nike Q1 Earnings
Nike(NYSE:NKE) stock fell by 6.26% on Friday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Nike beat their estimated earnings by 4.5%, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1,654,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 15.53% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nike's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|0.51
|0.76
|0.62
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|1.16
|0.93
|0.90
|0.78
|0.95
|Price Change %
|-6.26%
|15.53%
|-3.97%
|-2.29%
|8.76%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
- For Q2, the company expects revenue growth to be flat to down low single digits versus the prior year.
