fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.90
358.97
+ 0.25%
BTC/USD
-1391.88
41769.02
-3.22%
DIA
+ 1.72
341.20
+ 0.5%
SPY
+ 1.98
431.74
+ 0.46%
TLT
+ 0.81
143.28
+ 0.56%
GLD
-0.20
162.25
-0.12%

Why Jim Cramer Likes Upstart Stock Following Pullback

byAdam Eckert
September 29, 2021 11:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Jim Cramer Likes Upstart Stock Following Pullback

Following a pullback in the overall markets, some stocks are beginning to look inexpensive relative to their growth rates, Jim Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

"I think there are stocks that have now cooled off in the last few days and are getting interesting," Cramer said. "I'm going to give you one that is a high growth stock that is amazing: Upstart."

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is expensive as it trades at around 248 times earnings, he noted. However, the company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform and Cramer thinks artificial intelligence lending is the future.

Upstart's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners.

"This is the end of FICO. FICO is a ridiculous, stupid measure that gives you no insight into whether someone can pay back a loan," Cramer said.

"I think FICO is a joke versus [Upstart's artificial intelligence lending platform.]"

From Last Week: Upstart Holdings Stock Continues To Fly: What's Next?

UPST Price Action: Upstart has traded as high as $346.54 and as low as $22.61 over a 52-week period.

The stock is up 4.29% at $326.83 at the time of publication. 

Photo: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Says Buy Into Upstart And This Professional Networking Stock: They Are 'Stars' That Will 'Last For A Long Time'

Jim Cramer Says Buy Into Upstart And This Professional Networking Stock: They Are 'Stars' That Will 'Last For A Long Time'

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised investors to initiate positions Upstart Holdings Inc. read more
Jim Cramer Says WallStreetBets Should Target This Company's Stock

Jim Cramer Says WallStreetBets Should Target This Company's Stock

CNBC host Jim Cramer said that “Apes” — a nickname for retail investors who are part of the Reddit group r/WallStreetBets — should target consumer lending platform Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) as it is “really good.” read more
Josh Brown Picks Live Nation, Teradata, Upstart Stocks For Second Half Of 2021

Josh Brown Picks Live Nation, Teradata, Upstart Stocks For Second Half Of 2021

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown named his top three stocks for the second half of the year Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more
Upstart Holdings Stock Continues To Fly: What's Next?

Upstart Holdings Stock Continues To Fly: What's Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) shares are trading higher Tuesday, up 11.33% at $326.73 in afternoon trading.  Here's a technical analysis of the stock.   read more