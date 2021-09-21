Upstart Holdings Stock Continues To Fly: What's Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares are trading higher Tuesday, up 11.33% at $326.73 in afternoon trading.

Here's a technical analysis of the stock.

Upstart Daily Chart Analysis

The stock broke out of an ascending triangle pattern and was able to hold previous resistance as support. The stock is now moving on a second leg higher.

The $170 price level was an area where the stock had struggled to cross above in the past. Now the stock is looking to hold this level as an area of support. The higher low trendline may continue to hold as support.

The stock trades above the 50-day moving average (green), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bullish sentiment. This moving average may hold as a potential area of support in the future.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to push higher and now sits at 76. This is in the overbought range where the stock has seen much more buying pressure than selling pressure.

What’s Next For Upstart?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to move higher before cooling off. Bulls would then like to see a period of consolidation to let the stock cool off, before possibly continuing its run higher.

Bears are looking for sellers to come into the stock and start to push it down. Bears want the RSI to start to fade back down and eventually cross below the middle line. A cross below the moving average and change in sentiment also would make the bears happy.