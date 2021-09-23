Is JPMorgan Setting Up For A Breakout? Here's How High This Investor Thinks It Could Go

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) could be setting up for a breakout, according to Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown.

JPMorgan made a new all-time high around $166 in June and then "basically fell asleep for the rest of the summer." The stock is now trending higher and looks ready to challenge its all-time high, Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

"This is a name that very rarely breaks out, but when it does, the moves are large because people feel left out of a very obvious trade," Brown said.

From Last Week: JPMorgan Set For Digital Bank Launch In Britain Next Week

Brown could see a scenario in which the Federal Reserve begins tapering in November and there is a "little bit of a steepening in the bond market and [traders] go wild for this stock."

If JPMorgan does break above its all-time highs, Brown thinks it could go as high as $180 per share. He noted that he is long the stock.

JPM Price Action: JPMorgan has traded as high as $167.44 and as low as $91.38 over a 52-week period.

The stock is up 3.46% at $161.31 at time of publication.

Photo: Nick Bastian from Flickr.