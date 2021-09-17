 Skip to main content

JPMorgan Set For Digital Bank Launch In Britain Next Week
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 7:06am   Comments
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is ready to launch its long-planned digital retail bank Chase in Britain from the upcoming week, Reuters reports.
  • JPMorgan's first overseas retail bank aims to launch its smartphone app, initially offering current accounts on Tuesday.
  • It planned to expand into lending and investments and other countries, starting with continental Europe.
  • Britain's consumer-banking market players include digital startups like Monzo Bank Ltd and Starling Bank Ltd, Bloomberg reportsGoldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) introduced its online bank, Marcus, to the U.K. in 2018.
  • JPMorgan bolstered its British venture earlier this year by acquiring digital wealth manager Nutmeg Saving and Investment for 700 million pounds ($966 million).
  • Price Action: JPM shares traded higher by 0.01% at $158.1 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

