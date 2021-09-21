fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.98
363.72
+ 0.54%
BTC/USD
-580.84
42434.78
-1.35%
DIA
+ 1.89
337.51
+ 0.56%
SPY
+ 1.96
432.08
+ 0.45%
TLT
-0.32
151.34
-0.21%
GLD
+ 1.25
163.70
+ 0.75%

Facebook, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic Stocks Consolidate In Pattern: What To Watch For On The Break

byMelanie Schaffer
September 21, 2021 12:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Facebook, Microsoft, Virgin Galactic Stocks Consolidate In Pattern: What To Watch For On The Break

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) have developed inside bar patterns on the daily chart. An inside bar pattern indicates a period of consolidation and is usually followed by a continuation move in the direction of the current trend.

An inside bar pattern has more validity on larger time frames (four-hour chart or larger). The pattern has a minimum of two candlesticks and consists of a mother bar (the first candlestick in the pattern) followed by one or more subsequent candles. The subsequent candle(s) must be completely inside the range of the mother bar and each is called an "inside bar."

A double or triple inside bar can be more powerful than a single inside bar. After the break of an inside bar pattern, traders want to watch for high volume for confirmation the pattern was recognized.

  • Bullish traders will want to search for inside bar patterns on stocks that are in an uptrend. Some traders may take a position during the inside bar prior to the break while other aggressive traders will take a position after the break of the pattern.
  • For bearish traders, finding an inside bar pattern on a stock that's in a downtrend will be key. Like bullish traders, bears have two options of where to take a position to play the break of the pattern. For bearish traders, the pattern is invalidated if the stock rises above the highest range of the mother candle.

See Also: Why Did An Analyst Maintain Buy For Microsoft And Synopsys Stocks?

  • The Facebook Chart:
  • fb_sept._21.pngThe Microsoft Chart:
  • msft_sept._21.pngThe Virgin Galactic Chart: spce_sept._21.png
  •  

Photo: John Schnobrich via Unsplash

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Top Stories Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Bitcoin, GameStop, Netflix And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. Last week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, a top oilfield services stock and a pharmaceutical giant. read more
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Citigroup, Facebook, GameStop, Intel And More

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Citigroup, Facebook, GameStop, Intel And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included e-commerce, social media and banking leaders. read more
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Quantumscape, Commodities And More

Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Roundtable Picks, Quantumscape, Commodities And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story explains why the online renegades that took the investing world by storm are just getting started. read more
Disney, Facebook, Robinhood, Zoom, Coinbase And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Monday

Disney, Facebook, Robinhood, Zoom, Coinbase And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Monday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday snapped up 19,300 shares — estimated to be worth about $3.57 million — in Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), as the media and entertainment company scores success with the theater-only ‘Shang-Chi’ release. read more