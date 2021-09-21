fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.17
364.53
+ 0.32%
BTC/USD
-1076.83
41938.79
-2.5%
DIA
+ 0.58
338.82
+ 0.17%
SPY
+ 0.88
433.17
+ 0.2%
TLT
-0.30
151.32
-0.2%
GLD
+ 1.02
163.92
+ 0.62%

Inotiv Scoops Up Envigo For $200M To Enhance Research, Drug Discovery Solutions

byVandana Singh
September 21, 2021 3:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Inotiv Scoops Up Envigo For $200M To Enhance Research, Drug Discovery Solutions
  • Inotiv Inc (NASDAQ:NOTV), a contract research organization, has agreed to acquire Envigo RMS Holding Corp in a cash and stock transaction. Envigo is a provider of research models and services.
  • Transaction consideration consists of $200 million of cash and 9.4 million Inotiv shares. The transaction values Envigo at an enterprise value of approximately $545 million and the combined company at roughly $1.2 billion.
  • Inotiv shareholders will own approximately 64% upon closing the transaction, and Envigo shareholders will have 36% of the combined entity.
  • The merger will create a full-spectrum provider of drug discovery and non-clinical development services along with a research model products platform.
  • The deal will expand the combined customer base to around 3,000 customers.
  • Enhance scale with unaudited pro forma combined revenue of $286 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2021
  • Price Action: NOTV stock is up 27.5% at $46.92 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General