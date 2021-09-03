fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.28
380.12
+ 0.07%
BTC/USD
+ 1477.16
50723.80
+ 3%
DIA
-0.87
355.74
-0.25%
SPY
-0.85
454.04
-0.19%
TLT
-1.19
150.73
-0.8%
GLD
+ 1.95
167.30
+ 1.15%

Future FinTech Stock Surges On Forging Into Supply Chain Software Business

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 3, 2021 10:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Future FinTech Stock Surges On Forging Into Supply Chain Software Business
  • Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFTinked a term sheet to acquire 51% of the equity of Shanghai Dianfa Internet Technology Co., Ltd for $2.8 million.
  • Future FinTech will pay $0.93 in cash and the remaining $1.8 million in shares.
  • It represents Future FinTech's aim to enter SMEs' critical supply chain finance business and the microfinance sector.
  • Future FinTech held $72 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
  • Recently, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) backed Ant Group, and TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd reduced their stakes in their fintech businesses following China's fintech crackdown.
  • Price Action: FTFT shares traded higher by 12.43% at $2.90 on the last check Friday.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas M&A News Penny Stocks Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Investors Cheer Pinduoduo's Q2 MAU Growth Despite Revenue Miss

Alibaba, Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, DocuSign And More: Stocks Trending on WallStreetBets Today

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) read more

Cathie Wood Continues Alibaba Selling With Just 40 Shares Left In Portfolio, Loads Up Heavily On These Chinese Rivals

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest continued to trim the exposure of its exchange-traded funds to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) stock on Thursday. read more

Cathie Wood's Ark Nearly Erases Alibaba Stake, Sells $3M In Google — Here's What It Bought Instead On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest now holds just about 700 shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) after the money managing firm on Wednesday further reduced its exposure in the e-commerce giant. read more