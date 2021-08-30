fbpx

FDA Gives 510(K) Nod To Vapotherm's Next-Gen High-Velocity Therapy

byVandana Singh
August 30, 2021 11:29 am
  • The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Vapotherm Inc's (NYSE:VAPO) HVT (high-velocity therapy) 2.0.
  • Vapotherm high-velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress.
  • The next-generation system is designed to provide high-velocity therapy using an integrated air source, eliminating the need for wall air or any pressurized air source. 
  • When paired with an oxygen source, the HVT 2.0 will support patients whether they need respiratory support in the hospital or home setting.
  • The company is planning a limited commercial release of HVT 2.0 in the U.S. in Q4 of 2021.
  • Price Action: VAPO stock is up 4.27% at $28.57 on the last check Monday.

