AMD Stock Settles Into Second Bullish Pattern: Will History Repeat?

On Aug. 23 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) broke up from a bull flag pattern called out by Benzinga on Aug. 18. A number of options traders must have seen the move coming: on Aug. 23, the traders bet over $1.6 million AMD’s stock would rise.

On Wednesday, it was reported the U.S. Department of Energy was nearing a deal worth $500 million to purchase a supercomputer made with AMD and NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips.

The government initially planned to use chips made by Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTL), but Intel is experiencing a production delay.

The AMD Chart: After breaking from the larger bull flag created between July 28 and Aug. 22, AMD shot up almost 4%. The stock has since consolidated the move by trading sideways. The rise up between Monday and Tuesday paired with the consolidation on Wednesday and Thursday and has settled AMD’s stock into another smaller bull flag pattern.

On Thursday, AMD was printing a long-legged doji candlestick on the daily chart, which indicates every time the stock traded down toward $106.84 level, bulls came in and bought the dip. The long-legged doji candlestick could indicate the bottom is in and that AMD may trade higher on Friday.

AMD is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators.

AMD is also trading about 22% above the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bullish.