fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.50
362.23
+ 1.5%
BTC/USD
-78.00
49244.47
-0.16%
DIA
+ 2.26
348.90
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 3.85
439.51
+ 0.87%
TLT
-0.10
150.65
-0.07%
GLD
+ 2.01
164.69
+ 1.21%

Why This Investor Says Pfizer Stock Is Going Much Higher

byAdam Eckert
August 23, 2021 3:45 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Investor Says Pfizer Stock Is Going Much Higher

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is trading higher after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the company's COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer is more than just a COVID-19 play, Market Rebellion co-founder Pete Najarian said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."

Pfizer has incredible leadership, free cash flow that is "absolutely outrageous" and a reasonable forward price-to-earnings ratio, Najarian said.

"It's an amazing company. I don't think that you just look at this as a COVID play, you look at this as a very quality pharmaceutical play with a lot of vaccine exposure and I think because of that this is a stock that can go much higher."

Related Link: What's Next For Pfizer Stock After FDA Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine?

Najarian noted that he has been seeing unusual call buying activity in Pfizer stock with expirations at the end of this week.

The stock is still trading cheaply based on its valuation, he said.

PFE Price Action: Pfizer has traded as high as $51.86 and as low as $33.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was trading up 2.56% at $49.96 at publication time.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News FDA Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Next For Pfizer Stock After FDA Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares were trading higher Monday after the company received FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. read more

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes First To Receive Full FDA Approval

Palantir, Pfizer, Square, Genius Sports, Docusign — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Wednesday further increased her bets on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) on a day shares of the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company extended gains. read more

Why This Investor Thinks The Moderna Sell-Off Is A 'Phenomenal' Buying Opportunity

The sell-off in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock is a phenomenal buying opportunity for investors with a long-term outlook, Short Hills Capital's Steve Weiss said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." read more