fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.62
362.11
+ 1.53%
BTC/USD
+ 354.76
49677.23
+ 0.72%
DIA
+ 2.85
348.31
+ 0.81%
SPY
+ 4.57
438.79
+ 1.03%
TLT
-0.18
150.73
-0.12%
GLD
+ 2.11
164.59
+ 1.27%

Auto Industry Vet Provides Insights On Which EV Stocks Will Provide The Greatest Returns

byAdam Eckert
August 23, 2021 12:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Auto Industry Vet Provides Insights On Which EV Stocks Will Provide The Greatest Returns

CNBC's Phil LeBeau broke down which electric vehicle stocks could offer the most upside potential based on comments from Guggenheim's John Casesa, Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

The explosion of new EV models coming to market over the next few years will be a catalyst for EV stocks. The best way to play it is by focusing on EV startups as opposed to legacy automakers, according to Casesa.

There is more upside in picking the winners like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) than there has been since the 1920s, Casesa told CNBC. 

Related Link: Tesla Bull Vs. Tesla Bear: Tesla AI Day Key Takeaways From Analysts

The best way to play the EV space is by investing in pure EV tech firms, followed by EV automakers and traditional parts suppliers, according to research from Casesa. 

Investors will see the lowest returns from legacy automakers because "they've got one foot in the present and then [they're] trying to put another foot into the future," LeBeau reported based on Casesa's research. 

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has traded as high as $900.40 and as low as $329.88 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday, the stock was up 4.01% at $707.46.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Should You Buy Tesla Stock On Dip? Here's What Jim Cramer Has To Say

CNBC host Jim Cramer has advised investors to buy shares in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the stock extended losses to a third day on Tuesday. read more

A Huge Pension Fund Bought Netflix, Disney, Microsoft And Sold This Gaming Stock In Q2

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has significantly raised its exposure in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS read more

This Investment Management Firm With $149B Portfolio Trimmed Tesla, Apple Stakes In Q2, Added Alibaba And This EV Stock Instead

Investment management firm Primecap Management that manages assets worth over $148.84 billion, significantly raised its exposure in the Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) and also added Alibaba Holdings (NYSE: read more

Tesla Sees A Breakout And Consolidation: Is It Ready For The Next Leg Up Soon?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher Monday after the stock received an upgrade to Buy from Jefferies. The stock received a price target of $850, upgraded from the previous target of $700. Tesla was up 2.10% at $713.76 at last check Monday. read more