Palantir, Square, Genius Sports, Zymergen — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold Thursday
Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest continues to pile up shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR).
The popular money managing firm on Thursday bought another 368,411 shares shares in the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics company on the dip, estimated to be worth about $8.9 million.
Palantir shares closed 4.43% lower at $24.16 on Thursday.
Including Thursday’s buys, Ark Invest has bought a total of 10.27 million shares in Palantir in just about a week after it reported second-quarter earnings and shares had jumped 11%.
Ark Invest owns Palantir via all of its six active exchange-traded funds but deployed the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF) and the Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) to buy the shares on Thursday.
The six ETFs held a total of 35.77 million shares, worth $904.29 million, in Palantir, ahead of Thursday’s trade.
Here are some of the other key trades for Ark on Thursday:
- Shed 41,400 shares, estimated to be worth $10.65 million, in Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NYSE:SQ). Square share closed 0.89% lower at $257.35 on Thursday.
- Snapped up 343,796 shares, estimated to be worth $5.85 million, in Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI) on the day shares of the sports data and technology company closed 1.33% lower at $17.02.
- Bought 109,777 shares – estimated to be worth about $1.08 million in Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY).
