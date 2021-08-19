fbpx

Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

byAdam Eckert
August 19, 2021 12:10 pm
Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock.

As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to.

See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level

"There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer said Thursday on CNBC.

The chip shortage is real, he said, but all of the automotive companies are going to be equally impacted so investors need to look at these companies outside of the chip shortage.

"I think Ford is doing better than all of the others," Cramer said. "This is a new Ford."

The "Mad Money" host went on to say Ford investors shouldn't sell the stock and investors that don't own the stock should go buy Ford.

F Price Action: Ford has traded as high as $16.45 and as low as $6.41 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 2.35% at $12.69 at the time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

