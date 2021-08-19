Investors React Positively To Study Data Of Biocept's Cerebrospinal Fluid Assay
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) has announced new data from a study assessing its cerebrospinal fluid assay, CNSide.
- Data showed that CNSide detected tumor cells and identified actionable mutations in lung cancer patients with leptomeningeal carcinomatosis.
- The study will be presented at the Third Annual Conference on Brain Metastases hosted by the Society for Neuro-Oncology.
- Related: Biocept Collaborates With Quest Diagnostics For Liquid Biopsy Testing For Lung Cancer Patients.
- An estimated 3-9% of NSCLC diagnosed patients develop leptomeningeal carcinomatosis (LMC), a complication in which cancer spreads to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
- Huntsman Cancer Institute used Biocept's CNSide assay to detect and analyze tumor cells in the cerebrospinal fluid of 15 patients.
- Of the samples analyzed, CNSide detected tumor cells in 100% of samples with LMC, while cytology detected tumor cells in just 40% of the samples.
- CNSide also identified actionable biomarkers in tumor cells, which allowed oncologists to make targeted treatment decisions.
- The study results suggest that CNSide is more sensitive than cytology.
- Price Action: BIOC shares are up 5.16% at $3.72 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.