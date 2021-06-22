Biocept Stock Moves Higher On Collaboration With Quest Diagnostics For Liquid Biopsy Testing For Lung Cancer Patients
- Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) has collaborated with Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) to provide laboratory testing services to Quest patients for its Target Selector NGS-based liquid biopsy targeted lung cancer panel.
- The Biocept Target Selector NGS-based liquid biopsy assay is a less invasive, lab-developed test used for genomic profiling in patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer to help qualify them for advanced targeted therapies and monitor the effectiveness of treatment.
- The two parties expect the service to be available to Quest Diagnostics' providers and patients in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Price Action: BIOC shares are up 4.52% at $4.39 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
