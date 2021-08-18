Clover Health, AMC, Alibaba, Wish, Tesla — Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night.

What Happened: Exchange-traded fund S&P SPDR 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is the most-discussed stock on the forum with 1,007 mentions, while Medicare Advantage provider Clover Health was a distant second with 236 mentions, data from Quiver Quantitative showed.

Movie theatre chain AMC Entertainment and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba are in the third and fourth positions, having attracted 232 and 199 mentions respectively.

In addition to the Wish e-commerce platform operator ContextLogic, the other stocks that are trending on the forum include electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), biotechnology company Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), biotechnology company Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and software company Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Why It Matters: Clover Health continues to see high interest on the forum after a post had noted earlier this week that the stock is ripe for a major squeeze beginning next week.

Shares of Alibaba and other U.S.-listed Chinese technology stocks fell on Tuesday after it was reported that China's State Administration for Market Regulation launched a list of new rules that could impact how companies collect user data.

Pfizer’s shares rose on Tuesday. A WSB member explained on the forum why he was very bullish on the companya and most analysts have its valuation “massively wrong.” The post had 83% upvotes.

Moderna’s shares rebounded on Tuesday after it was reported that the UK drug regulator expanded the authorization given to the company’s COVID-19 vaccine to include the adolescent population.

Price Action: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust shares closed almost 0.7% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $444.04 and further declined 0.2% in the after-hours session to $442.99.

Clover Health shares closed almost 3.8% lower in the regular trading session at $8.17, but rose 0.6% in the after-hours session to $8.22.

AMC Entertainment shares closed 4.1% higher in the regular trading session at $37.16, but declined less than 0.1% in the after-hours session to $37.14.

