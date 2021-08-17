'I Could See $40 By The End Of This Week in AMC' Says Former Veteran NYSE Floor Trader

Veteran trader David Green was back live trading on Benzinga Monday morning, and the long-time trader made some moves in some big-name stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Co (NYSE:AMC) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

“AMC has been good today,” Green said. “We’re getting above a big level here. Just getting above the weekly. If we get a chance to buy a little AMC on a pullback, let’s do it.

Green put an order out to ‘buy the dip’ in AMC, at $37.18 a share. The stock ended up going up to $38.62 before noon on Tuesday, before coming back down to the $37 level.

Live Trading With David Green is a morning trading show in which David live trades the open on Benzinga. The show airs Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on BenzingaTV.

Stocks Discussed On The Show

American Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) opened down slightly from Monday’s close, at $106.50 a share. The stock quickly rose up to the $108 level, and Green pointed out the strength in the stock. He told the Benzinga audience that the stock was ‘definitely not a short.’

Moderna’s stock opened down more than 3% from Monday’s close. This did not last for long, as the stock quickly jumped 10% reaching $400 a share. The stock ended up closing on Tuesday up more than 7%.

Green mostly executes quick day trades, both on the long and short side. When a stock hits one of his pivot points he initiates a buy order with a tight stop loss.

About The Show:

Benzinga’s Wall Street Global Trading Academy follows Wall Street Veteran David Green as he live trades at the market open breaks down what he is trading today. The show streams live Monday-Wednesday at 9:25 am ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch.

About The Host

David Green is a 30-year veteran of Wall Street, including 13 years as a specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Since retiring from the floor, Green spends his time helping retail traders. Green built a full-fledged trading course, Wallstreet Global Trading Academy, with fellow floor trader Peter Tuchman.